Brendan Cole to bring Show Man tour to Birmingham

Taking inspiration from theatre, Show Man features championship dancers and an eight-piece band.

Brendan Cole is best known from TV favourite Strictly Come Dancing where he danced the first show of the first series and lifted the very first 'Glitterball Trophy'.

Show Man is Brendan's fifth theatrical production and will see him tour the UK for the twelfth time.

Brendan said: “I’m really excited to be bringing back Show Man having toured this production early in 2019.

"This is my most exciting tour to date, it’s so dynamic and theatrical – much more so than any previous tour.

"We have five male dancers, three female dancers, choirs, a violinist and brand new staging which allows the choreography to be exciting and different; bigger and better lifts, some very strong theatrical numbers as well as a new look set, it really is something special.

"My aim is to wow the audience and give them everything they’d expect and much, much more.

“This will be my last big band tour after touring for so many years. I’ve loved every second of being own the stage with my friends who have now become family.

"It’s time for something different and I’m honoured to be taking Show Man out for one last run. I’m so proud of this production and I’m going out on a high".

Brendan Cole's Show Man comes to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on March 2.

