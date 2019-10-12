Mighty Mighty plan Birmingham gig

The 80s indie darlings have set up a show at Kings Heath's The Hare & Hounds on Wednesday.

The five-piece – vocalist and bassist Russell Burton, brothers and guitarists Mick and Pete Geoghegan, DJ Hennessy on drums and vocalist and harmonica maestro Hugh McGuinness – released Misheard Love Songs in July both physically and digitally.

“The album is actually our first new recordings in more than 30 years,” Mick said at the time. “We had a bit of a career in the late 80s. We sent John Peel our first single, self-financed on our own label, and he played it and booked us for a session and that helped us get a track on the legendary NME C86 cassette.”

That compilation led to them garnering nationwide attention, and their period of popularity grew from there.

The Hare & Hounds is their "home" venue with Mick being born about 100 yards from the venue, and they also celebrated their return with a raucous show there in June.

It went down well with the fans, with one posting on twitter "what a b****y great night. Don't leave it 30 years again!" So fans are urged to snap up tickets for the return set.

Those can be bought from the venue's website for a discounted rate of £11 until Tuesday.