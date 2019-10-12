Menu

Advertising

Mighty Mighty plan Birmingham gig

By Leigh Sanders | Entertainment | Published:

After making their comeback this year with their first new material in 30 years, Birmingham's Mighty Mighty are to play it for fans.

Birmingham's Mighty Mighty have returned this year

The 80s indie darlings have set up a show at Kings Heath's The Hare & Hounds on Wednesday.

The five-piece – vocalist and bassist Russell Burton, brothers and guitarists Mick and Pete Geoghegan, DJ Hennessy on drums and vocalist and harmonica maestro Hugh McGuinness – released Misheard Love Songs in July both physically and digitally.

More coverage:

“The album is actually our first new recordings in more than 30 years,” Mick said at the time. “We had a bit of a career in the late 80s. We sent John Peel our first single, self-financed on our own label, and he played it and booked us for a session and that helped us get a track on the legendary NME C86 cassette.”

That compilation led to them garnering nationwide attention, and their period of popularity grew from there.

The Hare & Hounds is their "home" venue with Mick being born about 100 yards from the venue, and they also celebrated their return with a raucous show there in June.

It went down well with the fans, with one posting on twitter "what a b****y great night. Don't leave it 30 years again!" So fans are urged to snap up tickets for the return set.

Those can be bought from the venue's website for a discounted rate of £11 until Tuesday.

Entertainment Music
Leigh Sanders

By Leigh Sanders
@LSanders_Star

Senior sub editor for the MNA portfolio and entertainments writer leaning towards features and reviews. Get releases to me at leigh.sanders@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News