WATCH: Walsall's Jack Cattell drops new single ahead of EP release

The singer-songwriter, who auditioned for ITV talent show The Voice last year, has dropped Your Royal Highness alongside a lyric video on his YouTube channel.

The former Wednesbury resident said: "This is the second single off of my upcoming EP Adult Life which is set for release on October 26, coinciding with an in-store performance at HMV Wolverhampton where the CD will be stocked on the shelves.

"I think this is my best release yet and I've put a lot of hard work into getting it the attention I believe it deserves. I hope you all enjoy the song too."

Your Royal Highness follows on from a busy summer for Cattell, who has also released the track Good Old Mr.Daniels in July and gathered fans at Birmingham's The Botanist to film that track's accompanying video.

The single and EP launch set at Wolverhampton's HMV outlet inside the Mander Centre also sees him become the latest artist to take part in their Live and Local series which has also seen Wulfrunians Sophielou and Ryan Evans perform their material there.

WATCH: The lyric video for Jack Cattell's new single Your Royal Highness:

And Cattell won't be stopping there either.

"The next important date after October 26 is the full launch gig for the release, which is November 15 at Actress & Bishop in Birmingham. All the details will be on my social medias in due course as the full announcement is yet to be made.

Your Royal Highness is available to hear on his Spotify page, and for updates on the Actress & Bishop gig you can follow Cattell on Facebook @jackcattellmusic, Instagram @jackcattellmusic and Twitter @jcattellmusic