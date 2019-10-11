La Dharma releasing new single

The former Unsigned column stars in 2018, who originally hail from Cannock and Hednesford, will drop I Don’t Believe That I’m Ready on November 8 for their burgeoning fanbase to enjoy.

A spokesperson said of the band: "The four-piece blend 80s pop with indie to create something akin to a musical love-child of The 1975 and The Cure. Founding member Chris Leedham’s ease of creating meaningful stories backed by an 80s sound have earmarked the band as a one to watch in 2020.

"Formed in 2017 the band have built up a huge underground following that’s making local promoters take notice. The band's signature sound was born amid musical experiments between Leedham and guitarist friend Daniel ‘Jonah’ Jones. The driving force of drums and bass was added by James Morris and Christian Booth respectively, and La Dharma were born."

To promote the new single, La Dharma will also be taking to the stage at the Second City's The Sunflower Lounge on November 2 in support of Glass Caves and Dame to play it alongside their back catalogue.

They tweeted about the gig alongside a picture of Leedham plugging away at his synth saying: "What a barnet! Full head of hair. Come see this beaut in the flesh at our last Birmingham gig of the year. 2nd November at the Sunflower Lounge. Supporting Glass Caves and Dame."

After that, they are also headlining a special Christmas show on Decemberbr 23 at The Station in their hometown of Cannock. And they will be back at The Sunflower Lounge in January for the Discover Series Festival on January 24.

For tickets to the first Sunflower Lounge date, courtesy of Birmingham Promoters, visit SeeTickets, while information about their show at The Station can be obtained by emailing info@thestationcannock.co.uk

More can be found out about La Dharma by following them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, all @ladharmaband