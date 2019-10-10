Shane’s self-help book hits shelves

Shane Senior, aged 30, who is originally from Shrewsbury, is now hoping to help other people lead happy and successful lives.

The book is called 'Positive Thoughts Positive Outcomes: Master the Fourteen Principals to Transform Your life' and Mr Senior has also produced an accompanying matching journal.

He is a great believer in positive thinking and the book discusses the importance of maintaining the correct mindset in life.

Mr Senior, who had an early career in the Royal Marines Commandos, said he has been using the methods described in the book for the past four years after deciding he needed a change of direction in life.

"I had a successful enforcement company, living a life where I was constantly taking from others but I felt something had gone wrong in my life. It was time to make a change," he explained.

In the book, he writes about his own experiences and the changes he made in his life to help others.

A year ago he started public speaking aiming to inspire people to achieve their dreams and he also runs a mentoring programme.

The book covers subjects such as the Law of Attraction, gratitude, health, meditation and Mr Senior, who is a member of the Millionaire Speakers Network, believes it can help people from all walks of life.

Advertising

"All these subjects are things that turned my life around," he said.

He believes the book can help with many situations such as aiding people who might be struggling with anxiety or depression, experiencing health issues or starting a new relationship.

His public speaking career has also seen him talk to young people at schools about the importance of reading and writing.

"I never used to read, I was a TV guy but books are part of my day to day life now," said Mr Senior.

Positive Thoughts Positive Outcomes is available from Waterstones in Shrewsbury as well as from retailers including Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Book Depository.

See shanesenior.com