Walter Trout in Birmingham gig

A spokesperson said: "Trout is the beating heart of the modern blues rock scene. Respected by the old guard. Revered by the young guns. Adored by the fans who shake his hand after the show each night. And after five decades in the game, Trout still remains a talismanic figure."

The New Jersey maestro spent time in John Mayall’s Blues Breakers and Canned Heat before embarking on a prolific solo career.

His most recent release, Survivor Blues, came out in January this year to critical acclaim.

The spokesperson continued: "He is no ordinary artist and this is no ordinary covers album.

"From the day he conceived the project to the moment he counted off the first song in the studio, Walter Trout had a bolder plan for Survivor Blues."

And Trout himself continued: “I’m riding in my car sometimes, I’ve got a blues station on – and here’s another band doing Got My Mojo Workin'. And there’s a little voice in me that says, ‘does the world need another version of that song?’ So I came up with an idea. I didn’t want to do Stormy Monday or Messin’ With The Kid. I didn’t want to do the blues' greatest hits. I wanted to do old, obscure songs that have hardly been covered.”

Trout adds: “I feel like I’m in the best years of my life right now. I feel better than I have in years physically. I have more energy. I have a whole different appreciation of being alive, of the world, of my family, of my career.

"I want life to be exciting and celebratory. I want to dig in. I want to grab life by the balls and not let go, y’know?”

Fans can see the 'new' Walter Trout for themselves when he plays Birmingham Town Hall on Wednesday. The show is sold out, but check with the venue for any returned tickets.