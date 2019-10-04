Midlands queens impress as RuPaul's Drag Race UK sashays onto BBC Three

West Bromwich-born Baga Chipz and Birmingham's Sum Ting Wong sashayed into the werk room for the eagerly-anticipated BBC Three season.

Now based in London, 29-year-old 'Tart with a heart' Baga was the first queen to enter the show, starring alongside the likes of Cheryl Hole, Divina De Campo, Blu Hydrangea, Gothy Kendoll, Crystal, Vinegar Strokes, Scaredy Kat and The Vivienne.

Speaking ahead of the show, the queen said she bases her drag act on a 'young Princess Diana – and the Coronation Street cast circa 1970'.

Baga Chipz as Amy Winehouse on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture from: BBC Three

She impressed judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and guest judge Andrew Garfield with her runway presentation, that saw the queens present outfits influenced by their hometowns, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Sum Ting Wong, the drag persona of 30-year-old Bo Zeng, took social media by storm with her runway looks, taking to the stage dressed at the Birmingham Bull Ring Bull and a stamp.

Mr and Mrs Bull Ring pic.twitter.com/2qg7L71avB — Sum Ting Wong (@IsSumTingWong) October 3, 2019

I mean seriously a STAMP???? @IsSumTingWong this was EVVVVVERYTHING 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yhWQaNkAB2 — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 🇬🇧 (@rpdrukfans) October 3, 2019

The Brummie took to social media following the episode to thank fans for their support.

"I'm trying to do my best to go through all your incredible messages," she posted on Twitter.

"Thank you all so much this is so unexpected, I hope I can make Birmingham and all of you proud."

Both queens ranked high in the judges critiques, making it through to the next round of the competition. Gothy Kendoll, a 21-year-old queen from Leicester, was not so lucky and became the first queen to exit the show.

The 21-year-old faced fellow contestant Vinegar Strokes in a tense lip-sync battle to Dua Lipa hit New Rules.

RuPaul crowned The Vivienne the week’s winner, announcing that the 27-year-old from Liverpool had earned the first 'Ru Peter badge'.

Alan Carr, RuPaul, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Visage on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The contestants in RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The 10 queens are competing to be crowned the first champion of the UK version of the hit show.

The winner will be rewarded with their own programme produced by the team behind RuPaul In Hollywood.

The US series of the show has been a hit around the world and has won a string of Emmys.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three.