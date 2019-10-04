Menu

Advertising

Birmingham's Capsule Six headline gig

By Leigh Sanders | Entertainment | Published:

Birmingham rockers Birmingham Six are playing their home city's The Sunflower Lounge for the first time tonight.

Birmingham's Capsule Six

The four-piece, who released their debut single All About The Weekend last month, will be on the bill at the Smallbrook Queensway venue tonight, with doors opening at 7pm.

More coverage:

OSS headline the show, with Capsule Six, Melotone and After Midnight providing the support in the show, put on by The Catapult Club.

All About The Weekend is available to stream or download for free from their Bandcamp page before the show, while its accompanying video can be watched on YouTube.

The event poster

Tickets for tonight's show are available for £7 in advance from Skiddle.

Entertainment Music
Leigh Sanders

By Leigh Sanders
@LSanders_Star

Senior sub editor for the MNA portfolio and entertainments writer leaning towards features and reviews. Get releases to me at leigh.sanders@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News