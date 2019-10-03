Shrewsbury's Zach Said releasing new single

Having notched up two million streams on Spotify and secured support slots with Anderson .Paak and Kodaline, Said is back with his brand-new single Nothing Feels The Same.

Since breaking onto the scene two years ago, Harlescott's Said - now based in London - has impressed the team at Radio 1Xtra, among others, with his silver-tongued songwriting.

He has regularly been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday, his previous tracks Craving and Screw Loose were playlisted on BBC Radio 1, and with the support of 1Xtra's very own DJ MistaJam, former Grange School pupil Said has consistently released an impressive collection of hard hitting, feel-good pop tunes.

Released on London-based label Laid Bare Records, Nothing Feels The Same rails against the pressure to be perfect and wrestles with, according to a spokesperson, the "tensions and struggles in everyday relationships".

The spokesperson added: "It also continues to express Zach's signature style of music - with a fusion of street-rap, soulful RnB beats, groovy guitar lines and brutally honest lyrics giving it a raw and powerful vibe. It's a sound that's reminiscent of Zak Abel, Anderson .Paak and Joel Baker."

Nothing Feels The Same will be released on October 15.

Check out Zach's previous work alongside the forthcoming new single via his Spotify and Soundcloud pages.