Arenacross Tour returns to Birmingham

Beginning in 2013, the Arenacross Tour has been seen by more than 250,000 fans across the UK.

The show includes indoor motocross racing as well as stunts and live demonstrations.

Matt Bates, CEO of Arenacross owners, ASL says “Arenacross never fails to entertain some pretty big audiences year after year – and as we enter our eighth season of staging the tour, with over 50 action packed shows under our belt witnessed by over 250,000 fans, we’re more excited than ever to continue growing our audience of AX fans whilst constantly challenging ourselves to deliver something fresh to our loyal family audience.”

“It’s also fantastic to see our spectacular show return to Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

“We’ve never stood still, and we’ve never lost our drive to deliver an event that’s both affordable and a great winter night out, but to retain the excitement, things always need to change.

"Over the coming weeks we’ll be finalising plans to introduce a whole heap of changes once again that are aimed at every part of the series from the tracks, show, competitors, points system and qualification format on the night.

"Arenacross isn’t just indoor Motocross, it’s an entire night of choreographed entertainment that includes a great soundtrack, pyro, lasers and live screen back-stage action.

"We’re also a sports entertainment show that delivers so much more than three hours sat on a seat – you can win bikes, meet the stars, walk the track and go backstage too.

"What other live show can offer this level if access?”

The 2020 Arenacross Tour comes to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on January 31 and February 1.

