The Original Harlem Globetrotters to bring new tour to Birmingham
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will return to Birmingham next year with a new show.
Featuring a star-studded roster, every game will showcase 'ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequalled fan interaction', according to promoters.
After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.
The Original Harlem Globetrotters will come to Arena Birmingham on March 2.
