The Original Harlem Globetrotters to bring new tour to Birmingham

Featuring a star-studded roster, every game will showcase 'ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequalled fan interaction', according to promoters.

After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters will come to Arena Birmingham on March 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.