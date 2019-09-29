Menu

Advertising

The Original Harlem Globetrotters to bring new tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will return to Birmingham next year with a new show.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters

Featuring a star-studded roster, every game will showcase 'ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequalled fan interaction', according to promoters.

After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters will come to Arena Birmingham on March 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News