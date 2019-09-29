She Drew The Gun returning to Birmingham

After supporting The Coral at the O2 Institute last October, they played a headline date at The Castle & Falcon on Moseley Road in February. Now, they have their sights set on the O2 Academy 2 in November.

They also played at Glastonbury, Latitude, Bluedot and Deer Shed this summer, and have released the brand new single Trouble Every Day on The Coral's Skeleton Key Records ahead of the latest batch of dates.

A reinterpretation of Frank Zappa’s original track, She Drew The Gun frontwoman Louisa Roach has updated the lyrics to reflect troubled times. She said: "I heard Trouble Every Day and thought it would make a great cover. Frank Zappa wrote it based on the TV coverage of the Watts riots in LA back in the 60’s, so I rewrote some of the lyrics to reflect what I’ve seen reported on the TV in more recent times, from English riots to the Extinction Rebellion protests.

"It takes a look at the issues that are facing us at the moment from the rise of the far right to the threat of climate change and the role the global media corporations play in supporting neoliberal ideology."

The revisions to the lyrics received the full blessing of the Zappa estate, who were keen to hear the song adapted to suit contemporary times.

The new single also lends its name to the upcoming round of dates - the Trouble Everyday tour - which is the Wirral band’s biggest UK tour yet.

They will be at the O2 Academy 2 on November 7. Tickets, priced at £12.40, are available from the Academy Group website.