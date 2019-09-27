Shrewsbury, Birmingham shows for Judith Owen

Following her critically acclaimed 2018 covers album redisCOVERed, firebrand pianist Owen will be showcasing her unique interpretations of classic hits as part of a show she calls "Ego Non Karaoke – I don’t do karaoke’ shows".

"I can’t believe it’s been more than two years since I last toured the UK,” Welsh-born Owen says. “I’ve travelled the world in support of redisCOVERed, and even learnt to swear in multiple languages, but nothing compares to coming home and sharing the new songs and stories with my British fans and friends."

More coverage:

On redisCOVERed, Owen was praised for her reimaginings of a diverse catalogue of tracks such as Soundgarden’s breakthrough hit Black Hole Sun, Grease’s Summer Nights and Deep Purple's Smoke on the Water.

Her biggest test was attempting the very modern hip-hop of Drake’s Hotline Bling. “I said to Harry [Shearer, her husband], ‘choose the most extreme thing; something contemporary that you would think I could not relate to'. But, of course, I can - because I’ve been in that place where I was constantly waiting for the phonecall that would come from the guy who would call me only when there was no-one better to be around. That song became more of a torch song. That’s absolutely a woman’s song if ever there was one.”

To see her critically-acclaimed covers work, as well as hits from her extensive back catalogue, Judith Owen can be caught at Shrewsbury's Henry Tudor House on October 18, and playing as part of Pizza Express Live at the Birmingham restaurant on Brindley Place a day later.

Tickets for the Henry Tudor House show can be bought from the venue's website, while the Birmingham show can be bought from the Pizza Express Live website.