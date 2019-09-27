Local heroes wanted: Birmingham military show seeks community heroes to join celebrations

The military show at Arena Birmingham, which will feature over 1,200 performers in massed marching bands and displays, is celebrating inspirational local people by offering up to 75 pairs of complimentary tickets to the event.

Producer Norman Rogerson MBE said “Through the Birmingham International Tattoo each year we commemorate those heroes who serve, or the veterans who have served, in the Armed Forces.

"As part of this year’s special Tattoo we will commemorate the heroes of the D-Day landings 75 years ago, but we also want to recognise those people in the local area who are making a difference on a daily basis – our ‘E-day (Every-Day) Heroes’.”

“Maybe you know someone who goes above and beyond to make a contribution to their local community or deserves recognition for supporting a charity or local project, or someone who is a full-time carer who deserves a night off.

"The choice is up to you why you think someone has gone the extra mile, but we want to know your nominations.”

Anyone can nominate someone they know who is making a difference in the area.

To nominate a local hero all you need to do is to send an email to heroes@birminghamtattoo.co.uk explaining briefly why your chosen person should be recognised.

The Tattoo organisers will choose up to 75 ‘Every-Day Heroes’ from the information received and the person nominating the hero will be sent two tickets for themselves and two tickets for their nominated ‘hero’ to the Saturday, November 23 6pm performance.

Britain’s biggest indoor Tattoo will include live performances by marching bands from Poland, France, Holland, led by our own Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines and will feature field gun racing, dog racing and a grand finale performance.

Joining for the first time from the USA will be the Kilgore College Rangerettes from Texas, who are the world's best-known collegiate drill team.

Also sharing the arena with the musicians during the three-hour family event will be a range of spectacular displays including the Royal Air Force Cosford Queen’s Colour, the RNRMC Field Gun Competition, the United Kingdom Disco Display Team, guest vocal soloists and the Parade of Massed Standards.

The 2019 Birmingham International Tattoo will take place from November 23 to 24.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.