Jess Morgan and Nels Andrews in Shrewsbury

Morgan, from Norwich, and American Andrews have joined forces by mixing all their talents and illustrating books to accompany their latest musical creations.

They wanted to satisfy avid record sleeve-readers, comic book-worms, or just about anyone feeling lost in the digital age. Their co-headlined show promises an atmospheric concoction of songwriting, spoken word and visuals as a result.

More coverage:

The singer-songwriters met in 2011 on a grey, drizzly night in Leicester. Andrews, a seasoned songwriter a long way from his home in Santa Cruz, California, was touring his record of the time. His opening act was Morgan, who was then just beginning her career.

The two stayed friends, bumping into each other at shows and festivals on both sides of the Atlantic and always finding time to grab coffee and talk songwriting.

They are both fans of comic book illustration, film photography, and surfing on waves close to home - The Pacific Ocean and The North Sea respectively. Both have also brought out their music in analogue formats - Andrews has a single out on luminous yellow flex-disk, and Morgan spent most of last year making her own seven-inch vinyl records in her kitchen.

To accompany their aural work, Morgan's illustrated book of lyrics and short stories springs from the psyche of a touring artist, who finds romance in pylons, transport systems, and concrete. Alongside that, she writes "gutsy, modern folk songs telling stories full of sadness and bite", according to a spokesperson.

Advertising

Nels Andrews

Last year she performed live on Radio 2, and opened for A-ha! in Norway and at London’s O2 Arena. Her latest release is called Everything I did Last Year.

Andrews is a journeyman. Based in Santa Cruz still, his new record Pigeon & The Crow comes with a beautiful graphic novella in which his supernatural ballads sprawl the pages with colourful illustrations by artist Mike Benzce.

For more on their incredible work, you can visit either Morgan's or Andrews' websites, and tickets for their appearance at The Hive tomorrow, costing £13, can be bought from the venue's website.