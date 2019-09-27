DragonForce, High Power Metal - album review

High Power Metal describes this thunderous romp from DragonForce perfectly - their eighth studio album.

Labelled the fastest band in the world, their rambunctious guitar solos, retro video game sound affects and uplifting melodies tread a fine line between serious and farce, and that is just how their fun-loving live shows want it.

This latest offering - the last that will feature bassist Frédéric Leclercq and their first without long-time keyboardist Vadim Pruzhanov - sees the Londoners opening up a whole new layer of fun.

This record probably sounds more like the soundtrack to popular virtual reality kids show Knightmare than anything else. Those go-get-'em riffs, the over-the-top synth war cries - from Coen Janssen of Epica - and the vocal harmonies to match. If David Bowie had gone heavy with his music career it's possible it would have sounded like this.

But they continue to embrace modern tech too - part of the album was recorded live via streaming platform Twitch with fans taking part, while the opening track Highway to Oblivion appears on the new video game AUDICA, a virtual reality "rhythm shooter" from Harmonix, the makers of Rock Band and Dance Central where you shoot targets in time to the beat.

The utterly in-your-face Cosmic Power Of The Infinite Shred Machine will have you ready to face any challenge with that monstrous instrumental segment full of thumping percussion pushing you onwards and guitar sat on one shoulder, synths on the other, telling you your foes will be crushed by your infinite wisdom. It is mesmerising.

The Last Dragonborn is more measured in its delivery, but no less inspiring. A gloriously 80s soaring chorus will have everyone screaming along at their upcoming live shows, while that Oriental-inspired interlocking melody lightens the mood of the grungey guitars below it.

The speed is at full-tilt again in Razorblade Meltdown - a deliciously devious number that mixes all the great British sounds of the past 30 years into the tastiest of musical sandwiches. Quite how Gee Anzalone can keep this up on his drum kit is remarkable. He has to donate his body to science when his time comes to look into the strength of his muscles.

The dual guitar attack of Marc Hudson and Sam Totman is in full flow throughout and will entice and enchant in equal measure like great waves in a storm smashing into one another.

And just wait for their energetic reimagining of Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On to close this particular show. Suddenly that party scene in Titanic among the lower classes looks more riotous.

Enter, stranger - you will be glad you did.

Rating: 9/10

DragonForce will play at Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 6