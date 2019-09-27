Birmingham return for The LaFontaines

The Scottish rockers will headline Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on October 5, a larger venue than the O2 Institute 3 where they performed this summer.

That show was part of a sold-out UK tour to promote their album Junior breaking into the Top 40 after being released on So Recordings.

They have spent the best part of their summer smashing their way through festivals including Reading and Leeds Festivals, plus supporting the likes of Deaf Havana and The Kaiser Chiefs.

They will then be heading out on a full European tour.

Tickets, priced at £9.60, can be bought from the Academy Music Group website.