Jesy Nelson’s online bullying documentary breaks BBC Three record

Jesy Nelson’s documentary about the effects of online bullying has broken a viewing record for BBC Three, the broadcaster has said.

The show, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, which focused on the Little Mix star’s struggles with being bullied since rising to fame eight years ago, has become the channel’s most-watched factual title since it moved online in 2016, according to seven-day data.

A BBC Three commission, it aired on BBC One on Thursday September 12, and has drawn a total of 3.3 million consolidated viewers within seven days, a 55% growth in viewers compared to initial overnight ratings.

"The whole world had an opinion on me and they weren't good ones." BBC Three's Jesy Nelson: #OddOneOut is now on iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/9GFXhZ8ev0 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 12, 2019

It was also the top programme on BBC iPlayer in the week of release with 1.87 million requests within seven days, the BBC said.

The broadcast has become the most viewed programme on BBC One in peak time among those aged 16 to 34 this year.

The documentary showed the relentless waves of abuse thrown at Nelson, 28, after Little Mix’s X Factor win in 2011.

The candid programme also covered her attempt to take her own life in 2013 after becoming “obsessed” with the negative comments.

Advertising

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “This was such an important, brave film, which fully deserves to be the top factual title on BBC Three.

“Bringing this to so many people was a huge team effort which ensured the film had high visibility and was talked about in key channels for youth audiences in the lead-up to broadcast.

Jesy Nelson on stage with Little Mix (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It proves that BBC Three continues to move in the right direction and we’re incredibly happy that so many people have watched and connected with the film and we hope that making it helped Jesy, and helps others that have suffered bullying.”

Advertising

Alison Kirkham, controller, BBC Factual Commissioning, said: “I am so pleased that Jesy Nelson’s film has resonated so powerfully with audiences.

“This film, and others in the Mental Health season earlier this year, are part of our ongoing commitment to tackling mental health issues and we know that they make a real difference to those going through similar experiences, with many more people opening up and contacting mental health charities.

“My huge thanks to Jesy for having the courage to share her story and to all the production team for making such an important film.”