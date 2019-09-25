Faustus to play Bishop' Castle

Faustus, a three piece folk band, will play in Bishop's Castle next month as part of their autumn 2019 tour.

The band, made up of Benji Kirkpatrick, Paul Sartin and Saul Rose, are known for commanding the stage when they perform.

They will perform at The Three Tuns Inn, Bishop's Castle on Friday 25 October.

Benji Kirkpatrick said of Bishop's Castle: "I went to Secondary school there and it has been the home of the morris teams that my parents started for decades, so I've spent a lot of time in the town.

"The Three Tuns is the iconic pub of the town with it's ancient brewery. I've played as a child there, danced there and performed there more times than is possible to count.”

Faustus take traditional English music, rip it up, put it together again and move it on. They have rock/prog rock influence and use a range of instruments in unconventional ways to give a unique texture, depth and variety to their sound.

They will be touring with new material from their Cotton Lords EP which came out this year.

The show is at 8pm and tickets cost £12/£14. Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com