Sophie & The Giants come to Birmingham

Break The Silence finds the band in anthemic mode, with a simple piano riff during the verse exploding into a propulsive drum-and-synth driven epic for the chorus, with Sophie’s emotive vocals shining through at the heart of the song.

Lyrically the track is a call to arms, as Sophie says: “Break the silence is about using your voice as your most powerful tool, even if it’s scary.

"When you’re someone who’s never felt like you’ve had a voice, listen and empower yourself to let go of that fear. It could make the biggest difference and it might help us all learn to be honest without fearing rejection or judgment. It’s about shouting out and making yourself heard.”

Live they’ve supported Tom Grennan, Barns Courtney and a multitude of others, while also being invited to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Glastonbury and Reading festival this year. In October they’ll be heading out on a headline tour of the UK to build on that success.

They play a show at Birmingham's Muthers Studio, on Rea Street South, on October 9, where Break The Silence can be heard.

For tickets, priced at £7.70, visit SeeTickets.