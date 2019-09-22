Menu

Advertising

Foreverland comes to Birmingham

By Thomas Parkes | Entertainment | Published:

An "unrivalled" party experience featuring confetti, CO2 jets, giant inflatables and props will come to Birmingham later this year.

Foreverland is coming to The Mill in Birmingham

Foreverland, on its Psychedelic Carnival tour, will see funky characters, house music and a range of artists perform.

Garage music duo Artful Dodger will be one of the acts taking to the stage along with guest DJs.

It will take place on November 8 in The Mill in the city.

Tickets cost £12.50 from www.theforeverland.com

Entertainment Attractions What's On
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes
Trainee Reporter - @TParkes_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News