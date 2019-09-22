Advertising
Foreverland comes to Birmingham
An "unrivalled" party experience featuring confetti, CO2 jets, giant inflatables and props will come to Birmingham later this year.
Foreverland, on its Psychedelic Carnival tour, will see funky characters, house music and a range of artists perform.
Garage music duo Artful Dodger will be one of the acts taking to the stage along with guest DJs.
It will take place on November 8 in The Mill in the city.
Tickets cost £12.50 from www.theforeverland.com
