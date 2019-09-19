The Old Crown in Digbeth holds free party to celebrate turning 651

Digbeth’s The Old Crown, based on the High Street, was established in 1368 and was the only building left standing after the Battle Of Camp Hill in 1643. It has a royal claim to fame, being known for having Queen Elizabeth I stay on her way back to London from Kenilworth Castle.

Staff and customers of the pub will be celebrating with a party that everyone is invited to on Saturday.

With a vast beer garden to host revellers there is plenty of room. Previous events held there include Digbeth Oktoberfest, St Patrick’s Week, summer takeovers from local independent brands including The Night Owl and themed quizzes on sitcoms and TV shows with celebrity guests.

It has also been immortalised with its own themed hole – complete with working bar – at the nearby Ghetto Golf indoor attraction.

The birthday party will include a barbecue, special cocktails, DJs and prize give-aways starting from 5pm. Party animals can register for their free ticket at Eventbrite and they will receive one of 651 free drinks as well as being in with a chance of playing party games and winning prizes throughout the evening.

The pub will hast a vintage Rolls Royce in their beer garden, which will be spray painted by a top UK graffiti artist as part of the celebrations.

The Old Crown has recently been awarded Traditional Pub of the Year at the Midlands’ Food, Drink & Hospitality Awards and was also nominated for Best Beer Garden in the Great British Pub Awards 2019.

Fore more on the pub and the party, follow them on Facebook @theoldcrown1368