Shropshire duo PUKK back with new single

The former Unsigned column stars are planning the release of SEVEN FOR A SECRET this autumn, the follow-up to last year’s beautiful debut Feckless.

On Saturday, they released NO PLACE LIKE, a completely self-produced track taken from that record. It is available now on all digital outlets.

The rest of the album is being handled by local music legend Gavin Monaghan at Wolverhampton’s Magic Garden Studios – who also worked on Feckless.

The album is a concept record which tells the tale of two murders in a small town. It's told from three different perspectives and, in the words of frontman Joe Chalmers, “steps into some dark murder ballad territory”.

“As part of an album each track adds to the story of two murders,” he adds.

And lifting the lid once again on the pressures and strains facing unsigned artists, he added: “As there's no budget for promotion it's social media and word of mouth to spread the word as usual.

WATCH: The True Crime TV version video for PUKK's new single NO PLACE LIKE:

PUKK - NO PLACE LIKE (True Crime TV version) *NSFW 18+

“Once again I'm flogging stuff on eBay. Vintage Adidas jackets and signed Charlatans rarities paid for the last two tracks. It’s quite fitting really.”

NO PLACE LIKE also comes accompanied with an unofficial tongue-in-cheek video which pays homage to one of Chalmers’ favourite films – 2000’s The Way Of The Gun starring Benicio del Toro and Ryan Phillippe.

That can be viewed over on the YouTube channelfor their own Tidy Karma Recordings label they release their material through.

There fans can also find a second video, called the True Crime TV Version, more on-brand with the forthcoming album. A date for its release is yet to be announced.

For updates on the release date, follow PUKK on Twitter @OfficialPukk

To hear PUKK’s previous releases, visit their Spotify page.