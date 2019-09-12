HMV Merry Hill and RawSound.tv host latest live showcase with Shrewsbury's Black Bear Kiss and Birmingham's The Arosa

The fortnightly show, who earlier this year appeared in The Star’s Unsigned column, set up the live music programme with the Brierley Hill-based store to help local acts promote their material by getting the chance to play live in the shop and sell their records on the shelves.

As well as seeing the bands perform, fans and newcomers could meet them after they performed and get their new purchases signed and photos taken.

On Saturday, another Unsigned alumni – Shrewsbury’s Black Bear Kiss – were involved, as were Birmingham rockers The Arosa.

As usual, the event proved popular with crowds forming to watch the two bands in action.

HMV were pleased with how it went, tweeting: “Did you grab your signed CD on Saturday? Live & local performance from @blackbearkiss. Limited CDs available @hmvMerryHill @intuMerryHill. More live music to come.”

They also added of The Arosa: “Another successful #Sessions last weekend hosted by @RawSoundTV @hmvMerryHill @intuMerryHill. Thanks to @the_arosa for their superb Live & Local performance.”

The events take place every month, with October’s performance to be revealed soon via RawSound.tv’s Twitter account @RawSoundTV

The Arosa, from Birmingham, perform at HMV Merry Hilll Photo: Danielle Clarke Photography

The shows are all filmed, and will be uploaded on RawSound.TV’s website for free at rawsoundtv.com