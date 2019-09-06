Merry Hill HMV hosts latest live showcase

The fourth event in the series, hosted in collaboration with Birmingham-based former The Star Unsigned-featured online music show RawSound.tv, will take place on Saturday.

On the bill this time is another former Unsigned column act - Shrewsbury's indie rockers Black Bear Kiss, alongside Birmingham band The Arosa.

The event will as usual kick off at noon at the Brierly Hill-based shopping centre unit.

Black Bear Kiss, who also have links to Telford, Wolverhampton and Walsall, are a high energy five-piece melodic indie rock band.

A spokesperson for RawSound.tv said: "Their sound creatively infuses a number of musical styles spanning genres from grunge to funk. Formed in late 2016, Black Bear Kiss have consistently evolved and their unique sound features groove-driven guitar riffs and anthemic style choruses.

The Arosa will also be playing

"They draw from a wealth of influences from bands such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Oasis, The Black Keys, Foo Fighters, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones."

The band tweeted ahead of the event: "Can't wait for this on Saturday! Free live music at HMV Merry Hill from noon. We will also be signing copies of our debut EP in-store."

Speaking about the Arosa, the RawSound.tv spokesperson added: "They are young English hounds out of Birmingham who combine British flair, British panache and British swagger in a most exciting way. Flaming guitars with a Stone Roses resonance, machine-gun drums, chant-like vocals and a highly infectious chorus to yell out at the top of your vibrating lungs. It's Britpop meets Madchester."

RawSound.tv have also uploaded their footage of the third show in the series last month to their website and YouTube channel. That one featured another former Unsigned column act - Penkridge's The Verse - as well as Coventry band Candid.

That, and the rest of the HMV series as well as their usual fortnightly music shows can all be viewed for free.

The HMV live music showcases at HMV Merry Hill were set up to give local up-and-coming acts the chance to perform at an established music store as well as giving them shelf space to sell their own merchandise. When fans buy copies they can meet the bands after their set to get them signed.