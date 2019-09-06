Birmingham show features The Novus, The Assist, Echo Beach, Pretty Vile, Sterling

The band, who had previously been promoting the gig as held in a secret location, will be playing alongside various other acts from the local music scene at Digbeth's Quantum Centre on September 20.

Joining them on stage on the night will be former The Star Unsigned column act The Assist, from Walsall, Echo Beach, Pretty Vile, and Sterling.

They have held successful 'secret location' shows before which have been sold-out, raucous affairs, and will be hoping the 2019 instalment follows suit.

They tweeted: "SECRET’S OUT. The location for our biggest ever #birmingham show is QUANTUM CENTRE w/ @TheAssistBand, @PrettyVileUK & @echobeachband_

"This is going to be an exhibition and we want you to witness. Get your tickets before it’s too late: bit.ly/TheNovusSkiddle"

The Novus Photo: @betterpolo

In a statement posted on Facebook, they added: "Our previous secret headline in Birmingham was a dream. It was sold out, utter carnage from start to end, and an honour to be part of.

"In the heart of Birmingham The Novus go again, stepping things up to a completely new level. We've found a warehouse venue easily accessible in the centre of Birmingham - Digbeth - almost triple the capacity. We will be adding hand-picked support from some of our favourite musicians, and a bigger, better show than ever."

The show is being put on by Birmingham-based promoters and consultants Hey Honey.

Doors open for the evening at 7pm. For tickets, priced currently at £6.60 before going up to £7.70 at a later date, are available from See Tickets.