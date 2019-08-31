Madness, Wolverhampton Racecourse - review and pictures

After a day of racing in the shining sun, hundreds of music fans gathered on Friday night ready to be welcomed into the House Of Fun when Madness took to the stage.

From the iconic opening lines of One Step Beyond, the London six-piece showcased their effortless showmanship that continued throughout the entirety of the hour-and-a-half set.

"Wolverhampton, you've come out in all shapes and sizes. All of you lovely," vocalist Graham 'Suggs' McPherson gushed, as the crowd bellowed their approval.

Madness had a natural rapport with the audience.

It's safe to say many there had grown up alongside the band, and the adoration they had was matched only by the appreciation the band had for their fanbase.

Their set was a delight of songs both old and new, from the infectious My Girl through to toe-tapping ode Bullingdon Ode and classic smash hit Driving In My Car.

But through each songs, no matter when it was released, the whole concourse could guarantee we would be treated to an upbeat, polished rendition that would have us all moving our feet.

On top of the superb execution of each song, the set was filled with humour.

From hilarious and anecdotes through to quick audience interaction, Suggs and co were showmen through and through.

One last hurrah to see us all out, the band ended on one smash hit after another with House Of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Our House and a cover of Labi Siffre's It Must Be Love ending the night on a high.

But what is a concert without an encore? And so, to screams from the crowd, Madness treated us to one last burst of energy in the form of Prince Buster classic, the aptly named Madness, and Night Boat to Cairo.

It's easy to see why Madness are still legends this many years on.

Their shows are polished from start to finish - a true spectacle to behold.

Madness left every single spectator convinced It Must Be Love after the rip-roaring set left the crowd spell-bound.

The fun will continue as Jess Glynne performs at Wolverhampton Racecourse tonight.