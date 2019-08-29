Violet plan Birmingham gig to promote debut EP

The former The Star Unsigned column featured act have been booked in by Birmingham Promoters to play at the O2 Academy 3 on Ocotber 30, with support from Phil Madeley and Miles Newman.

More coverage:

A spokesperson said: "Violet come drenched in big sounds with an indie spark, blending sugary sweet pop melodies with heavier 90s grunge influences. Pedal immersed guitars combined with intricate drums and powerful basslines intertwine to create a unique ethereal, yet captivating sound."

Violet arrived on the local scene with their debut single Feel in late 2017, which received a feature on Huw Stephen’s Radio 1 show. The track was followed by the singles Jaded, Heaven Adores You and Wilt, all of which received acclaim from Clash and Dork while being rotated heavily on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6Music show.

Tickets for our biggest headline show ever at the O2 Academy Birmingham are now available 🖖🏻 This show is gonna be mega so we wanna see all of u get down (plus it’s Halloween 👻)



Get ur tix! - https://t.co/AUSqCTfA8N pic.twitter.com/bUu2qOBaZH — VIOLET (@violetsrblue_) August 27, 2019

In the run-up to the O2 Academy 3 show, their debut EP will be released via all digital outlets on October 18. The spokesperson added it "illustrates a breakthrough and a clear vision in the band's sound". The first single from the as yet untitled EP will be Pure Blue, which will be released on September 20 - again via all digital outlets.

The band are understandably looking forward to their big Second City show, tweeting: "Tickets for our biggest headline show ever at the O2 Academy Birmingham are now available. This show is gonna be mega so we wanna see all of u get down (plus it’s Halloween). Get ur tix!"

For more information on the band, contact Violet at violet.its.violet@gmail.com

Tickets to the O2 Academy 3 show, priced at £7 in advance, are available from Birmingham Promoters.