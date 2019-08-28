Larkins to land in Birmingham

Larkins have made a huge statement this year as one of the most exciting and in-demand bands to emerge from Manchester in recent times.

The guitar-pop collective released their debut single TV Dream on Good Soldier Records to an immense response from both fans and media, quickly clocking up more than one million streams. The song proved a radio hit and featured on the playlists of Radio 1, BBC Introducing and Radio X, while the band have also received support from Beats 1.

The release led the band to sell out a landmark hometown show to 2,000 rapturous fans at Manchester’s Albert Hall. They released this as a live album - Larkins: Live At The Albert Hall, Manchester - which is available to stream and buy physically now.

This busy year has also seen them sell out headline shows across the UK and Europe and play their first US shows at SXSW Festival in Texas. They are currently recording their debut album with producers Dan Nigro (A-Trak, Sky Ferreira, Lewis Capaldi) and Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Fun, Kid Cudi).

Frontman Josh Noble said: “The last tour that we set out on was pretty surreal. We knew that TV Dream had done well but to travel to places like Glasgow and have hundreds of people dance with us and give us everything for 90 minutes was something that we weren't prepared for.

“That being said, playing live is literally all we have thought about since playing our last show and we're excited to bring some new, huge ideas to these shows. We want to try and encapsulate the energy of the last tour with a bigger sound and with even more people. To every single person at every single night thank you in advance, it’s going to be so special.”

Larkins will play at the Second City's The Sunflower Lounge on November 6. Tickets are on sale now via larkinsband.com