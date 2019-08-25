Alexander O'Neal in Birmingham show

With a music career spanning more than 40 years, he has released 10 studio albums, six compilation albums and two live albums - selling millions of records across the world.

His back catalogue from the golden age of soul in the 80s include hits such as Fake, Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight, Saturday Love, Never Knew Love Like This, Sunshine, Secret Lovers and many more.

And fans will be able to catch the musical icon at Birmingham's The Jam House - the Jools Holland-founded venue on St Paul's Square - on September 18.

The show will include all of the legendary hits from his Platinum-selling album Hearsay that shot him to fame on both sides of the Atlantic 30 years ago, and will also include new songs from his latest album Resurrected - recently recorded in the UK.

The 65-year-old said: “I love my Birmingham fans, and I love The Jam House.”

John Bunce, the venue's general manager, said: “Getting Alexander here is a great coup and his timeless compositions, such dancefloor classics, always create a great vibe and a truly memorable evening that will get the crowd singing along and dancing the night away.”

Support on the night will be from local soul diva Elle-J Walters. Tickets are £27 and can be purchased from The Jam House's website.

Also coming up next month is Jamaican dub, reggae and dancehall master King Yellowman, making a very rare UK appearance, plus a full program of daily shows from the likes of Beebe, one of the UK’s finest saxophonists, and local Jazz singer Call Me Unique.

Details of all these shows are available on the website.