RAYE in Birmingham gig as new single drops

The video for Love Me Again was directed by Fenn O’Meally and features an "emotional, vulnerable and visually stunning performance from RAYE", a spokesperson said.

Fresh from co-writing Beyonce's new single Bigger - the opening track from the new Lion King-inspired album - RAYE has returned to her own music to build upon amassing more than one billion streams.

The spokesperson continued: "Written by RAYE and Jin Jin, and produced by Fred Ball, Love Me Again is a beautiful ode to winning back a lost love. With an indelible pop melody, church keys and a stunning and emotional vocal performance from RAYE, this song can't help but leave you moved."

To date, RAYE has a double Platinum, Gold and two Silver singles under her belt. She has written songs for artists such as John Legend, Major Lazer, Charli XCX, Little Mix, Hailee Steinfeld, the Shropshire educated Ellie Goulding, Jax Jones, and Khalid, and worked with the world’s biggest songwriters and producers including David Guetta, Diplo, Bloodpop, Kamille, and Justin Trantor.

Included at No.3 in the BBC Sound of 2017, she received a BRIT Award nomination for Best Single with Jax Jones in 2018. This was followed by a Top 15 charting single, the Gold certified Decline, a record that stayed on the Radio 1 A List for eight weeks.

Later last year she released her second EP, Side Tape, a collection of music featuring a number of collaborations with her artist friends, all curated by RAYE herself.

RAYE is supporting Khalid on his upcoming UK and European tour, including at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on September 21. She has also previously supported both Rita Ora and Halsey.

The remaining tickets, costing from £48.75, can be purchased from the Resorts World Arena website.