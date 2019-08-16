The Twang drop new single before Shed Seven support tour

Dream, out now and available to stream on their Spotify page, is the second single from their long-awaited forthcoming fifth album, following up from the first single Everytime.

Speaking about the track, frontman Phil Etheridge said: “I just started writing down all my dreams - the ones I woke up remembering. Like everyone’s, my dreams are weird as f***, especially during a night in the spare room when I’ve been misbehaving.

"Jon [Watkin, bassist] came up with that insane bassline and I picked lines from my morning ramblings and spat 'em over the top. That’s about the size of it."

The Twang have spent over a decade defying expectation. From their beginnings in their hometown, vocalist Etheridge, bassist Watkin, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer Ash Sheehan continue to wow audiences and win new fans with their electric live shows.

They are heading out as special guests to Shed Seven later this year, kicking off in November.

After opening the tour at Stoke-on-Trent's The Victoria Hall on November 21, they have a Friday night show in their hometown the following day to look forward to at the O2 Academy.

The tour also stops at Llandudno's Venue Cymru (Arena) on December 6. And once the show has finished on December 20 and 21 in Manchester, they return to Birmingham's O2 Institute on December 22 for the annual Christmas show for fans.

For tickets to any of the gigs, go to their Facebook page.