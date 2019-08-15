Malorie Blackman to discuss new novel at Birmingham event

The former Children's Laureate will introduce fans to new novel Crossfire, the latest title in the Noughts and Crosses series.

The book takes place 34 years after cross Sephy Hadley first met nought Callum McGregor.

Speaking about the book, the 57-year-old writer said: "Crossfire continues the story of Tobey Durbridge and Callie Rose as adults and can be read as a standalone story.

"Tobey has become a ruthless, ambitious politician aiming at the greatest prize in Albion politics – to become the Prime Minister.

"Just as he’s about to get everything he’s so cold-bloodedly worked for, he is arrested and charged with murder.

"He pleads with Callie, his ex-lover and now a barrister, to take on the task of defending him which she does but it is a decision that has far reaching and devastating consequences, not just for Tobey and Callie but for their families as well."

The question and answer event will also see her discuss the TV adaptation of the hit book series.

Malorie Blackman OBE will come to Birmingham's Town Hall on September 7.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.