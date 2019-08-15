Birmingham ready for Sonic Gun Weekender

The Moseley Road venue is set to host two days of live music tomorrow and on Saturday from some of the Second City's biggest rising stars - plus more from further afield.

A spokesperson for the venue said: "Now in its second year and set to be an annual affair, the weekender hosted by Sonic Gun bestows the best in Birmingham bands and musicians to a crowd of devoted fans.

"Since relaunching in 2017, The Castle & Falcon has had the pleasure of hosting countless sell-out bands and musicians, as well as giving a platform to local artists. Touring acts such as Brit Award winner Sam Fender, Tom Walker, Mahalia, The Blinders and Tim Burgess have all graced the stage, while BBC WM Introducing hosted their first ever local music showcase with Ivory Wave in May."

Tomorrow sees Brummies The Clause headline, with former Unsigned column stars Karkosa, another Birmingham act, also on the bill alongside Coventry's Candid - who last weekend appeared on the latest RawSound.tv live music showcase at HMV Merry Hill. Faith and The Pines round off the bill.

Saturday, sees a headline set from high-flying former Unsigned column stars Sugarthief, from Penkridge. They will be backed up by popular Brummies Swim Deep and The Novus, and another former Unsigned column star Violet, from Lichfield. Wolfgang Harte, Spilt Milk Society, George Pannell and The Americas complete the line-up.

Thomas Holloway, creator of and promoter for Sonic Gun, said: “The Sonic Gun Weekender is a real celebration of a community that has been growing in Birmingham over the past few years, we can’t wait to share the weekend with them all.

"Everything we do with the festival is Birmingham-based, our friend Super Freak designed the poster and Ropepress printed it. Meatz & Meltz are supplying the food while the bands and DJs are all from Birmingham and the surrounding areas. Plus, we will be donating £1 per ticket sold to mental health charity MIND again this year and there will also be donation boxes.”

Last year, Sonic Gun raised more than £100 for MIND and have also raised money for Dementia UK with a recent raffle draw at a trio of Swim Deep concerts.

The Sonic Gun Weekender takes place from 6pm tomorrow and 1pm on Saturday.

