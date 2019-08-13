Flatpack Projects brings free family screenings and craft workshops to the Mailbox

The Digbeth-based arts organisation will take over the big screen on Level 2 to showcase a series of Colour Box shorts created by local, emerging talent in the film industry.

Visitors will also enjoy a selection of animations by American director, Wes Anderson.

Saturday’s headline showing of Fantastic Mr Fox will follow Flatpack’s free Crafty Like a Fox arts and crafts session.

Little ones will have the chance to create their own furry fox mask that can be worn to the film, which will be screened at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, guests will learn how to craft their own dog puppets before sitting back in the Urban Room deckchairs and watching the adventure animation, Isle of Dogs at 2.45pm.

The Flatpack takeover will complement the Mailbox’s programme of free screenings this summer, including sporting, cultural and music highlights throughout July and August.

Each weekend, guests can enjoy a line-up of family favourites from the 90s, from Free Willy to The Borrowers, as well as enjoying Flatpack shorts before every film.

David Pardoe, head of marketing, retail and tenant engagement at the Mailbox, comments: “Summer holidays are the perfect chance to spend time with the family and we hope to help create lasting memories by hosting special events.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting local talent by hosting Flatpack Projects for this exciting take-over and hope visitors can enjoy this family-friendly offering while exploring the Mailbox’s premium selection of shops, bars and restaurants.”

Register your place on Eventbrite to reserve a seat for each screening here and here.