Van Rockman back on Birmingham scene with new single

Released via their Soundcloud page the track is free for fans old and new to tune into. They are using the name Van Rockman’s Honeybus – a tribute to frontman Tim Fisher’s time spent with Honeybus touring the UK in 1991.

Fisher said: “I've always liked the song and it always went down well with the 70s audience, and still does to this day. We've been told it’s a bit like Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Freebird and when I hear that I know it’s a big compliment.”

The original Morning Dew was written by Bonnie Dobson and has been covered by a plethora of bands and artists from The Grateful Dead, Jeff Beck, Nazareth, Clannad and Wolverhampton’s own rock god Robert Plant.

Van Rockman put out their debut album The Lost Tapes a couple of years ago, which was an album that took 42 years to come to light after frontman Tim Fisher found the original demo tape in his mother’s attic while helping her to move.

With the discovery of this tape, Fisher pulled the original members back together so they could finally record and release it.

All the tracks on that album were written between 1969 and 1974 and they were spotted at a gig on Curzon Street in Birmingham by EMI Records, who took the band’s demo tape that night, with a view to signing them.

It never quite happened for the band, but Van Rockman had by that point supported Spencer Davies, The Troggs and had the pleasure of meeting Mick Jagger at Wembley.

The band’s current line-up is Fisher on lead vocals and bass, John Lowry with lead guitar and backing vocals, keyboards from Dave Lynn and Harvey Eggington on drums.

On top of this, the band are playing live on Friday August 23 at the SoCa LIVE! event in Acocks Green, Birmingham.

For updates on the show and for more on the band, follow them on Twitter @VanRockman