Sugarthief heading to Birmingham on This Feeling tour

The indie club night, which is based in London but holds events all across the country including Birmingham, has announced its third consecutive Alive Tour in association with Scotts menswear and beer giant Red Stripe.

A spokesman for the tour said: “This year’s exhibit of young rock ’n’ roll talent will showcase bands Sugarthief, Hourglvss, The Kicklips and The Estevans in a multi-venue, cross-country tour that will celebrate the grassroots scenes in each city it visits.”

This Feeling has many celebrity fans including Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno, The Libertines and Dirty Pretty Things troubadour Carl Barratt and Noel Gallagher.

"We are living in a world where guitar music has been marginalised so what This Feeling is doing at the moment is vital," Gallagher said.

The former Unsigned column stars are understandably excited about the opportunity to go out on tour again, posting on Twitter: “Very excited to announce we are going back on tour in October! Big luv to @This_Feeling for the continued support. Can’t wait to finish the whole thing off at the Sunny! tickets on sale tomorrow.”

The Sunny refers to The Sunflower Lounge, where the tour finishes on October 12.

For tickets, visit the Metropolis Music website.