Shrewsbury's Black Bear Kiss releasing new single

The former Unsigned column stars return with a new single, I Wanna Know, which is released on August 9.

It's recorded, mixed and mastered by Wolverhampton-born tech whizz Gareth 'Gazz' Rogers in his current premises over the Welsh border, who has worked with the band on a lot of their material.

MORE coverage:

The five-piece garage-rockers say they are going back to their “guitar roots”, and highlight their “upbeat, frenetic side, with a track that pulses and bounces during its three-and-a-half minutes”.

Frontman Chris Leech added: “The band have always leaned towards powerful, driven guitars and I Wanna Know hits the sweet spot.

“Together with thumping drums and melodic vocals, the track gives a glimpse at what Black Bear Kiss live shows are like – rowdy and big sing-along for fans. With groove bass undertones throughout and a hooky lead guitar riff, I Wanna Know marks a return for the band to what they do best – foot stomping, guitar-built indie.”

It continues a busy year for Black Bear Kiss, who released their debut EP back in March.

It will be a busy weekend for the band. With the single out on the Friday, they take to the stage at Market Drayton’s Party in the Park event on August 11at the Town Park.

I Wanna Know will be available to stream via their Spotify page.