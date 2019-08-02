Serge Pizzorno to play Birmingham to promote solo album

Under the name The S.L.P., Serge surprised fans with the release of recent single Nobody Else and accompanying video taken from the record, also called The S.L.P., and which comes out on August 30 on Columbia Records.

A spokesperson said: “Nobody Else is an infectious house hit and a track that sums up The S.L.P.’s breezy, rulebook-out spirit of exploration.”

And speaking of the track himself, Serge added: “I started to learn jazz chords. It’s so important, that innocence of just exploring and experimenting, when you’ve got that little part of you going, ‘can I get away with that?’”

WATCH: The video for The S.L.P.’s Nobody Else:

Footage: VEVO

THE S.L.P. - Nobody Else (Official Video)

Recorded and produced by Serge at his Leicester studio The Sergery, The S.L.P. is an 11-track trip across hip-hop influence, richly melodic moments, psychedelic-funk, new-wave and euphoric scenes.

Advertising

Serge added: “Moving forward, I’d like to collaborate more and open that door more. The S.L.P. project will become this sort of place I can go and just do whatever.

“It’s so important to have my life in the band and my boys, that’s part of me that will be there forever. But then there’s something else I have to get out or I won’t be able to move forward.”

Serge takes The S.L.P. out on its first run of dates this September and the third of those is on September 7 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute.

For tickets, visit the Live Nation website.