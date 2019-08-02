Mabel, High Expectations - album review

The Spanish-British-Swedish singer, daughter of Neneh Cherry and Cameron McVey, niece of Eagle-Eye Cherry and granddaughter of Don Cherry, has released this 20-track whopper, in its bonus edition form, for us to digest.

Even before it was released Mabel was the most-streamed British female act so far in 2019 and this will build on the success she has already accumulated this calendar year.

She says the album title is in recognition of the High Expectations both the public and herself pile on her shoulders. She is clearly switched on.

The brash and in-your-face FML sums this attitude up. Full of big beats and swinging electronics it allows Mabel to maybe aim a sly dig at outside pressures hidden beneath the track’s disastrous love story.

Stckhlm Syndrome (Interlude) shows a softer side to Mabel’s approach as we veer into Ariana Grande territory with the harmonised vocals and gentler end of the decibels scale. Mabel is full-on crooning while holding court. The biggest compliment to her here is she still dominates and holds the attention. Her voice is impressive.

The super-hit single Finders Keepers, featuring Kojo Funds, needs no introduction. It has largely contributed to her impressive stats of three million singles sold in the UK, surpassing one billion streams, and selling out the likes of Brixton Academy.

Its reverberating chorus beat sounds more than a little like Wayne Wonder’s No Letting Go from 2003. It harks back to a golden period for the dancehall sound and that song could be found in party playlists everywhere for years. This will probably follow suit.

The ballsy and full-tilt nature of Ring Ring with its jungle beats and Mabel’s rolled ‘R’s add a different element to the tracklist. Featuring Jax Jones it is another successful collaboration for the 23-year-old.

And her latest single Bad Behaviour also holds a lot of punch within its beat selection. Without ever sounding overbearing, her backing tracks carry enough oomph to get limbs twitching.

Mabel has matched the High Expectations placed on her so far. Watch this space.

Rating: 7/10

Mabel will support Khalid at his Resorts World Arena show in Birmingham on September 21