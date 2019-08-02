Comic con event will bring television and film characters to Oswestry

The Oswestry comic con event was launched last year and those behind the two day event, on August 10 and 11, at Oswestry Leisure Centre, say this year has even more attractions.

Christopher Ryan, who played Mike in the 80s classic TV show, The Young Ones, also had a part in Dr Who as leader of the Sontarons.

Steven O'Donnell, who has appeared in other 80s shows and in the film Conan the Barbarian, will also be at the event.

Comic book and super hero enthusiasts are expected to arrive at the event dressed in elaborate costumes portraying their favourite characters.

The Cosplay competitions will be judge by three experts, including Stephen Finch, who tours the country attending events is costumes he designs and makes himself.

Stephen, who works in IT, went to his first Comic Con event just three years ago as Wolverine.

"I was so nervous I took a change of clothes with me in case no one else was dressed up. But it was a wonderful day and I haven't looked back."

He has gone on to make costumes to dress as Superman, Spiderman and Batman, Thor, Aquaman and Jack Sparrow.

"Comic con events have given me so many friendships, it is a great thing to get involved with.

"I will be looking for costumes that have creativity and hard work put into them. I want people to be super proud of the lengths they have gone to."

The weekend will include a display of original move props and armour from movies such as the 300, Clash of the Titans and Troy as well as a Harry Potter sorting hat experience, a Fortnite dance off area and photo opportunities with film and TV characters.

Martin Proudlock who runs OzConUK, said: "If you like television, film, comic books, super heroes and celebrities then OzConUK is the perfect event.

"We worked very hard on the first ever Oswestry comic con and now we are bringing it back again."