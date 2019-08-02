Birmingham's Titans of DOOM back with new single

The trio, who combine metal, hop-hop and drum and bass in their sound, have taken a swipe at the political climate currently sweeping the world led by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and new British PM Boris Johnson. In particular, they have marmite tabloid publication The Sun in their sights.

A spokesman for the band said: “In what can only be described as a typically European show of disrespect, Titans of DOOM are back with their new single Extra Extra due for release on September 15.

“An audacious assault on the British Media, Extra Extra will be released on a date that marks 55 years to the day since a certain tabloid first went to press. Their disdain for the growing right-wing populism is hardly surprising. Their front man probably voted Remain - if he voted at all - the b***** hippy

“If they weren’t such lazy, artistic types they’d probably be stealing your job right now!”

On the back of the single, they plan to launch their as-yet-untitled EP on November 1, with a launch show the following day at their home city’s Actress & Bishop.

The spokesman continued: “If listening to them bang on about fascism in one track isn’t enough, you can catch Titans of DOOM at their headline show on November 2 at The Actress and Bishop.”

For more on the band, follow their Twitter @TitansOfDOOM