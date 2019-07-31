Whitney Houston musical coming to Birmingham, Shrewsbury, Dudley and Cannock

It had already been promoted that Whitney – Queen of the Night was coming to Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre in March next year, but it can also now be confirmed the show is heading to Birmingham and Shrewsbury this autumn and Dudley in 2020 following a run in the West End recently.

The show will star Elesha Paul Moses – from the Voice and X Factor – as Whitney Houston, supported by a live band.

Fans will enjoy hits from across three decades, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I Will Always Love You and The Greatest Love Of All.

Speaking about playing Whitney, Elesha said: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

The show arrives at Birmingham's New Alexandra Theatre on October 25, Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on November 15, and Dudley Town Hall on February 22, before the Cannock show on March 25.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday from www.cuffeandtaylor.com