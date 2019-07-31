Owlstock lands in Birmingham

The Second City's award-winning soul and retro club The Night Owl is hosting its first ever festival this summer, called Owlstock, themed around the famous Woodstock festival.

The American music behemoth, which took place in August 1969, had some of the biggest acts in the world play including Janis Joplin, The Who and Jimi Hendrix - and is claimed to be the best festival that ever existed.

As the festival nears its 50th anniversary, The Night Owl have created their own day filled with peace, love and music on Saturday, in association with Bread Birmingham Ltd.

The club has a whole day and evening filled with tribute bands, DJs, stalls and more. Topping the bill is the trio Are You Experienced - the most authentic tribute to Jimi Hendrix in Europe. The West Midlands-based act encapsulate the spirit of Hendrix perfectly with a theatrical, skilled and authentic performance.

They’re joined by The Strange Doors, the UK’s leading tribute to The Doors, as well as Hammond organ-led soul group The Backbone Slips, Birmingham's folk/acoustic act High Horses - performing as a trio - and the Janis Joplin-esque singer Cate & Co.

As well as a day filled with live music, DJs Joey Smith (The Exploding Bubble), Richard Bamber (Chicks Dig Jerks) and Tracey Screamcheese (Sensateria) will be playing an array of rock 'n' roll, 60s classics and more into the night.

Woodstock fans can also expect local artists and craft makers, record traders and vintage fashion throughout the independently run club, as well as street food, themed cocktails, visuals and more.

Spokesperson Mazzy Snape said: "This immersive experience is something The Night Owl is well-known for, having hosted themed events based on The Rolling Stones’ Rock And Roll Circus concert, an annual Stranger Things Halloween party, as well as nights in tribute to late artists David Bowie and Prince."

The Night Owl, based on Lower Trinity Street, Digbeth, opened its doors in 2015 as a soul-focused nightclub, hosting all-nighters with famous Northern Soul DJs before expanding into a range of retro genres. From funk and soul club nights to Britpop-themed brunches, live psychedelic bands, disco dance-offs and rock 'n' roll tributes, The Night Owl is a welcoming place for any music fan.

Recently, The Night Owl won best club night in the Birmingham Music Awards for Le Freak, a monthly disco night themed around the 70s TV show Soul Train, and have previously won best club in the Birmingham Mail awards.

The Night Owl’s Owlstock: Celebrating 50 years of Woodstock takes place from noon on Saturday. This is a ticketed event, however children can attend for free with a paying adult. Tickets include entry into the weekly Dig? soul and retro club night afterwards.

For tickets, priced at £13.20 - or £12.10 for Independent Birmingham card holders - visit The Night Owl's website.