In Pictures: Hollywood stars dazzle at Once Upon A Time… premiere

Entertainment | Published:

The UK premiere of the latest Quentin Tarantino film was held in Leicester Square.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie took to the red carpet in Leicester Square for the premiere of the latest Quentin Tarantino film.

The stars were out in London for the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Joining them on the red carpet were co-stars Damian Lewis and Lena Dunham.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Daniella Pick with director Quentin Tarantino (Isabel Infates/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Margot Robbie (Isabel Infatnes/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Leonardo DiCaprio (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Brad Pitt (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Damian Lewis with wife Helen McCrory (Isabel Infates/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Katherine Langford (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Jacqui Ainsley with Guy Ritchie (Isabel Infates/PA)

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Lottie Moss (Isabel Infates/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Simon Pegg (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews (Isabel Infantes/PA)
