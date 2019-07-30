WATCH: Fans' first glimpse of Peaky Blinders season five in new trailer

The Shelby's are back in an explosive first look at the new season of Peaky Blinders which has been released.

The BBC shared a new 60-second trailer previewing series five - which had its premiere in Birmingham earlier this month.

WATCH the Peaky Blinders trailer here:

Power comes at a price.



Power comes at a price.

And the anticipation reached fever pitch as the atmospheric preview opened with the line: "There's God, and there are the Peaky Blinders."

Tommy Shelby and his family are thrown into chaos as they battle to survive amid the financial crash of 1929.

Now taking up his seat in parliament, Tommy, played by Cillian Murphy, is teetering between opportunity and misfortune.

Shelby will meet a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain - with rumours suggesting that will be Oswald Mosley MP, a notorious real-life figure who led the British Union of Fascists from the early 1930s.

Peaky Blinders stars Helen McCrory, Charlene McKenna Sophie Rundle and Natasha O'Keeffe on the red carpet last week

Season five will delve into Tommy's political world amid the growth of fascism in Birmingham, Britain and beyond.

Writer Steven Knight told reporters: “The story of the Peaky Blinders and of the Shelby family gets woven into the political fabric of Britain and Europe as the 1920s end and the thirties begin.

"Tommy Shelby faces the darkest force he has ever faced and his struggle is as relevant today as it was then."

At a screening in London, he added: “The things that were happening in the time that we’re setting the series have an unbelievable resonance to what’s going on now.”

Series four ended with Tommy striking a deal with the authorities to infiltrate the communist movement as a Labour MP.

Also returning to the series are regular cast members Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole and Packy Lee.

The cast were pictured back at the Black Country Living Museum, in Dudley, last November filming scenes for the latest series.

Cillian Murphy on set at the Black Country Living Museum filming scenes for season five

Natasha O'Keefe, who plays Tommy Shelby's latest love interest Lizzie Starke, said: "They still have the complicated relationship. It is always Tommy, but poor old Lizzie remains.

"It's so fabulous because I had no idea when I started on Peaky Blinders that this would happen, that the relationship with Tommy and Lizzie would grow."

The man behind the character of Michael Gray, Finn Cole, said: "There is lots to expect from my character in series five, Michael comes back to Birmingham from America after the stock market crash and he's being used to try and build the family back up and back to where they belong.

"Fans can expect more of the stuff that they love in series five, more of the great costumes, fantastic writing, great characters and the great actors that we have on the show."

But fans have a little while to wait with no air date revealed yet.

Season five of Peaky Blinders will be shown on BBC One.