Birmingham's The Clause release new single

The four-piece, who recently took part in the latest RawSound.tv live music showcase at Merry Hill’s HMV store, have released In My Element via

In Just three days after its release this month, In My Element reached No.1 in the UK iTunes Rock Chart and No.3 in the Irish iTunes Rock Chart and peaked at No.46 in the UK iTunes General Charts on July 13.

They are also BBC Introducing WM's track of the month for July and have garnered praise for the tune from the station as well as online music magazine Counteract. It is also this week the XS Manchester track of the week.

The Clause are frontman Pearce Macca, Niall Fennell on drums, Jonny Fyffe on bass and guitarist Liam Deakin. Their sound has been described as a “combination of 60s swagger, 80s groove and a 90s attack”, taking inspiration from the big sound of indie and the melodies of rhythm and blues.

Formed in 2016, while at school, the band have evolved and developed to a position where their releases have achieved more than 500,000 streams across all platforms. They have also embarked on a sold-out national tour this year which climaxed with a homecoming sell-out show at the Birmingham Institute to a crowd of 600 fans.

As well as sets at both Truck Festival in Oxfordshire and Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival over the weekend, The Clause will be heading back closer to home while performing at Birmingham’s Castle & Falcon between August 16 and 18.

For tickets to that to hear The Clause headline the Friday night – August 16 – ahead of former Unsigned column stars Karkosa, visit the event’s Facebook page.

For more on The Clause, follow them on Facebook and Twitter @theclausebrum and to hear the new single visit their Spotify page.