Andy Parsons to play Midlands and Shropshire shows on new tour

Apparently everybody exists in their own social media bubble and are up in arms about everything – from Brexit to badgers – so Andy is going to see if he can find a way to heal the divide while examining what it means to be British.

Andy has been seen on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, QI, BBC’s Question Time, The Daily Politics, This Week and Newsnight. In the last year, Andy has hosted People’s Vote rallies at the Electric Ballroom, Central Hall Westminster and in Parliament Square to over 100,000 people as well as fronting Independent Age’s latest Campaign Against Loneliness.

Since being a writer on the legendary Spitting Image, Andy won the Time Out Comedy Award in 2002 and has performed stand-up all over the world. To date he has done five sell-out national tours and released the DVDs Britain’s Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist and Live & Unleashed – But Naturally Cautious. He was also responsible for the Slacktivist Action Group podcast, which played host to a range of MPs, journalists and comedians.

His latest tour will bring him to Shrewsbury Theatre Severn on October 31 (Brexit Day?!), Wrexham William Aston Hall on November 9 and Birmingham Rep on November 23.