We Will Rock You cast announced for Birmingham Hippodrome run

The 2019/2020 tour of Queen and Ben Elton’s We Will Rock You starts on September 19, arriving at Birmingham Hippodrome in April next year.

The We Will Rock You cast in action

And it has been revealed that taking on the role of Galileo is Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh, who will be joined by Elena Skye in the role of Scaramouche. Playing Killer Queen is Jennifer O’Leary, with Michael McKell as Buddy.

Also, Adam Strong will take on the role of Khashoggi, with David-Michael Johnson reprising the role of Brit and Amy Di Bartolomeo playing Oz.

Speaking about the casting, Queen guitarist Brian May said: “This is a stunning state-of-the art new-look production. But, of course, the original story is now more relevant than ever. We’re confident fans will love revisiting the world’s first true Rock Theatrical, and a whole new generation will now discover the vibe.”

Featuring 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and Ben Elton’s comedy writing, We Will Rock You boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances. Since 2002, more than 15 million theatregoers in 17 countries have been thrilled by the renditions of We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Killer Queen, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust and, of course, We Will Rock You.

The announcement of the new tour follows the smash hit release of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The film won four Oscars - including Best Actor for Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury - and celebrated the career of one of the world's favourite rock bands. It opened at the No.1 box office position in more than 30 countries.

We Will Rock You will be at Birmingham Hippodrome between April 20 and May 2 next year. For tickets, check the theatre's website.