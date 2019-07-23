Birmingham NOW 80s event to be hosted by DJ Gary Davies

The world’s best-selling compilation album series is heading out on its very own live show tour, transporting the hits of one of the most pop-tastic decades to cities across the UK this November.

And 80s DJing names Gary Davies and Mark Goodier are splitting the tour between them - with Davies arriving at the Second City's Symphony Hall on November 16 to host that night.

Currently hosting Sounds of the 80s on BBC Radio 2 - having taken over the reins from Sara Cox - Manchester’s original superstar DJ Gary Davies first joined the BBC Radio family in 1982. One of the most recognisable voices in broadcasting throughout the 80s he exclusively revealed the UK Top 40 every Tuesday on his lunchtime show and was a regular presenter on Top Of The Pops.

On presenting the tour, he said: “I’m really pleased to announce that I’ll be presenting NOW That’s What I Call The 80s Live in November. I’ll be teaming up with the iconic album for a concert where you’ll be able to party along to all your favourite songs from the best decade of pop music.”

Also joining the tour as vocalists will be Sandy Grigelis, Shellyann, Cedric Neal and Paige Brooklyn Cook.

Musical theatre star and judge from the hit BBC show All Together Now, Grigelis’ credits include starring in the UK tours of Sister Act and Buddy Holly: The Musical and the lead vocalist in Get On The Floor with Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, from Whitchurch, Shropshire. He will be joined by the winner of BBC One’s All Together Now, Shellyann.

Fellow star of the small screen, Cedric Neal swapped acting for singing and reached the semi-finals on The Voice UK 2019 before making his West End debut in Motown The Musical.

The quartet will be completed by Paige Brooklyn Cook, of London pop band Voodoo Radio. Along with a number of theatre credits, she has previously supported pop star Jessie J.

Tickets for the Symphony Hall show, priced between £30 and £45, can be bought from the venue's website.